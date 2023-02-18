Sports

Women's T20 WC: India need 152 runs to overcome England

India Women conceded only 37 runs in the powerplay (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India need 152 runs to claim their third successive win in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday. Opting to bowl, India Women reduced their rivals to 29/3 within five overs. Later, Natalie Sciver Brunt (50) and Amy Jones (40) came up with calculated knocks as England reached a respectable total (151/7). For India, pacer Renuka Singh clipped her maiden fifer.

Renuka runs riot in the powerplay

Renuka struck in the very first over, dismissing Danielle Wyatt for a golden duck. The pacer bagged a wicket each in her next two overs to conclude the powerplay with 3/12. Shikha Pandey (0/7) and Deepti Sharma (0/8) fared well while Pooja Vastrakar (0/10) was a tad expensive. All in all, India conceded 37 runs and took three wickets in this interval.

Sciver Brunt and Knight steady England's ship

England were down to 29/3 in 4.4 overs. The inaugural champions were in dire need of a partnership to get back in the game. The pair of Natalie Sciver Brunt and Heather Knight delivered the needful with a brisk 51-run stand among themselves. Knight departed after scoring a crunch 28(23) while Sciver Brunt carried the onslaught from one end.

Natalie Sciver slams her 11th WT20I fifty

Natalie Sciver scored a clutch 42-ball 50 (4s: 5). The right-handed batter clocked her 11th WT20I fifty. She has steered to 2,054 runs across 106 matches. She also breached the 500-run mark in the tournament, amassing 510 runs at 30.00 (50s: 5). She is one of three English batters besides Charlotte Edwards (768) and Sarah Taylor (541) to attain 500-plus runs in the competition.

Indian bowlers attain these numbers

Renuka (5/15) claimed the best figures for Women in Blue. She has raced to 30 scalps in 30 WT20Is. Medium pacer Shikha Pandey, who replaced Devika Vaidya, grabbed 1/20 in four overs. Deepti claimed 1/37 in her allotted quota of four overs. The off-spinner now has 101 scalps across 90 matches. Radha Yadav concluded with 0/27 in four overs.

Most-capped player in T20I history

Indian women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur marked her 149th appearance in WT20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, she is now the most-capped player in the 20-over format, breaking a tie with Indian men's captain Rohit Sharma (148). New Zealand's Suzie Bates (142) has the second-most appearance in WT20Is.