Women's T20 WC: India need 152 runs to overcome England
India need 152 runs to claim their third successive win in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday. Opting to bowl, India Women reduced their rivals to 29/3 within five overs. Later, Natalie Sciver Brunt (50) and Amy Jones (40) came up with calculated knocks as England reached a respectable total (151/7). For India, pacer Renuka Singh clipped her maiden fifer.
Renuka runs riot in the powerplay
Renuka struck in the very first over, dismissing Danielle Wyatt for a golden duck. The pacer bagged a wicket each in her next two overs to conclude the powerplay with 3/12. Shikha Pandey (0/7) and Deepti Sharma (0/8) fared well while Pooja Vastrakar (0/10) was a tad expensive. All in all, India conceded 37 runs and took three wickets in this interval.
Sciver Brunt and Knight steady England's ship
England were down to 29/3 in 4.4 overs. The inaugural champions were in dire need of a partnership to get back in the game. The pair of Natalie Sciver Brunt and Heather Knight delivered the needful with a brisk 51-run stand among themselves. Knight departed after scoring a crunch 28(23) while Sciver Brunt carried the onslaught from one end.
Natalie Sciver slams her 11th WT20I fifty
Natalie Sciver scored a clutch 42-ball 50 (4s: 5). The right-handed batter clocked her 11th WT20I fifty. She has steered to 2,054 runs across 106 matches. She also breached the 500-run mark in the tournament, amassing 510 runs at 30.00 (50s: 5). She is one of three English batters besides Charlotte Edwards (768) and Sarah Taylor (541) to attain 500-plus runs in the competition.
Indian bowlers attain these numbers
Renuka (5/15) claimed the best figures for Women in Blue. She has raced to 30 scalps in 30 WT20Is. Medium pacer Shikha Pandey, who replaced Devika Vaidya, grabbed 1/20 in four overs. Deepti claimed 1/37 in her allotted quota of four overs. The off-spinner now has 101 scalps across 90 matches. Radha Yadav concluded with 0/27 in four overs.
Most-capped player in T20I history
Indian women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur marked her 149th appearance in WT20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, she is now the most-capped player in the 20-over format, breaking a tie with Indian men's captain Rohit Sharma (148). New Zealand's Suzie Bates (142) has the second-most appearance in WT20Is.