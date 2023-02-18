Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final: Saurashtra inching close to a win

Written by V Shashank Feb 18, 2023, 06:07 pm 2 min read

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat bagged two wickets (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Saurashtra emerged as the better side on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final against Bengal on Saturday. Resuming from 317/5, the former champions compiled 404 and took a 230-run lead. Saurashtra's tailenders rose to the occasion. For Bengal, Mukesh Kumar snapped two wickets to complete a four-fer (4/111). Bengal (169/4) trail by 61 runs heading into Day 4. Here are more details.

Vasavada falls short of his fourth ton of the season

Saurashtra skipper Arpit Vasavada was the first to depart on Day 3. He scored a 156-ball 81, hitting 11 boundaries. He has compiled 907 runs across 10 matches in the ongoing tournament. He averages a stellar 75.58. (100s: 3, 50s: 3). He is only the second batter besides Mayank Agarwal (990) to breach the 900-run mark in Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Jani and Mankad attain these numbers

Jani added a paltry three runs before getting dismissed on 60(123). He slammed 10 fours during his stay at the crease. He was also instrumental in a 114-run stand with Vasavada, lifting Saurashtra from 204/5 to 318/6. Jani has steered to 569 runs in the tournament at 37.93 (50s: 5). Meanwhile, number eight batter Prerak Mankad whipped a 50-ball 33 (4s: 6).

Jadeja-Bhut propel Saurashtra past 400

Saurashtra would have perished early if not for the 10th-wicket partnership between Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Parth Bhut. The duo added 35 runs for the last wicket. Jadeja aggregated a quick 38-ball 29, hitting five boundaries. Meanwhile, Bhut remained unbeaten on 14(17).

Majumdar-Tiwary come to Bengal's rescue

Bengal were down to 47/3 within 16 overs. Anustup Majumdar then joined hands with skipper Manoj Tiwary as the two-time Ranji winners piloted past 140. The pair added 99 runs before Majumdar (61) departed. Tiwary (57* off 129), who slammed his sixth fifty of the season, is joined by Shahbaz Ahmed (13*). For Saurashtra, Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya have bagged two wickets each.