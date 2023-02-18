Sports

Women's T20 WC, IND vs ENG: Harmanpreet elects to field

Written by V Shashank Feb 18, 2023, 06:04 pm 2 min read

India will face inaugural champions England in their upcoming group-stage match of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. India beat Pakistan in their opening game, followed by a six-wicket win over West Indies. Meanwhile, England have had an unbeaten run in the tournament as well. The news from the center is that Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to field.

Here's the head-to-head record

India have a 7-19 win-loss record against England in WT20Is. The Women in Blue clinched a narrow win in the semi-final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India then suffered a 1-2 defeat in a three-match series during the England tour last year.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The match will be held at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. The sides chasing have won each of the two fixtures in the ongoing tournament. The average first innings total has been 109. Both pacers and spinners have been influential here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (6:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

Here are the key performers (WT20Is)

Versus England, Smriti Mandhana has smashed 608 runs in 17 matches at 40.53 (50s: 6). Richa Ghosh's last two scores in the format: 44*(32) and 31*(20). Deepti Sharma has picked 100 WT20I wickets at 19.07. She is the first Indian woman to claim 100 WT20I wickets. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has bagged six wickets at 6.00 in the ongoing Women's T20 WC.

India make one change; England unchanged

All-rounder Shikha Pandey replaces Devika Vaidya in India's Playing XI. Meanwhile, England have named an unchanged line-up.

A look at the Playing XI of both sides

England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell. India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.