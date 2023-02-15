Sports

Deepti Sharma becomes first-ever Indian with 100 T20I wickets

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 15, 2023, 08:19 pm 2 min read

Deepti is India's highest wicket-taker in WT20Is

Deepti Sharma has become the first-ever Indian cricketer to complete 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. She achieved the mark during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group B match against the West Indies at Newlands, Cape Town, on Wednesday. Deepti ran through the Caribbeans' line-up as they managed just 118/6 in 20 overs. She took three wickets in four overs.

Deepti took three wickets for 15 runs

In the process, Deepti became the first Indian woman to complete 100 wickets in T20I cricket. She surpassed Poonam Yadav to become India's leading wicket-taker in Women's T20Is.

First ever Indian with this feat

Deepti is also the first-ever Indian to have completed 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Among Indian men, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker. He has taken 91 wickets from 83 T20Is at an average of 22.20 so far.

A look at her career stats

Deepti made her WT20I debut against Australia Women in 2016. In a career spanning over six overs, she has snapped up 100 wickets from 89 matches at an incredible average of 19.07. The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul (4/10). With the bat, she has over 914 runs at an average of over 26.11. The tally includes a couple of fifties.

Deepti bagged a deal with UP Warriorz

Deepti will serve the UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), starting March 4. The Lucknow-based franchise splashed a whopping Rs. 2.6 crore to seal her services in the WPL 2023 auction that concluded on Monday. Notably, Deepti is one of the most sought-after players going around, and her T20 record is simply sensational.