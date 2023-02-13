Sports

WPL auction: MI buy Nat Sciver-Brunt for Rs. 3.2 crore

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 13, 2023, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Sciver-Brunt to play for MI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt has been sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 3.2 crore in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Sciver-Brunt has been sensational in the 20-over format and is expected to play a massive role for the Mumbai-based franchise. She will join forces with Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at MI. Here we look at Sciver-Brunt's stats in WT20I cricket.

A look at her numbers

Sciver-Brunt has so far smashed 1,999 runs in 104 WT20Is at an average of 25.62 (SR: 112.81). The tally includes 10 fifties with her best score being 82. With the ball, she has claimed 78 wickets at an economy rate of 6.46. Stafanie Taylor and Sophie Devine are the only other players with over 1,900 runs and at least 75 wickets in the format.

Other big names in MI

As mentioned, MI also picked Harmanpreet Kaur. The Mumbai-based franchise splashed a staggering Rs. 1.8 crore to bag her services. Harmanpreet is also expected to lead the team. Coming to the other big names in the MI camp, NZ all-rounder Amelia Kerr received Rs. 1.8 crore from the franchise. Young wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia was sold at Rs. 1.5 crore.

WPL to get underway on March 4

Meanwhile, the opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).