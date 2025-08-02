'Struggle endlessly...': Vaani Kapoor gets candid about her Bollywood journey

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor has made her OTT debut with YRF's Mandala Murders . The series, which premiered on Netflix last week, features her as a tough CIB officer named Rea Thomas. Now, the actor has opened up about her journey in Bollywood during an interview with MoneyControl.

Early struggles Had no family, no friends, no projects: Kapoor Kapoor revealed, "I moved from Delhi to Bombay without knowing a soul." "No family, no friends, no projects in hand. I told myself I would give this dream one or two years." "If it didn't work, I'd move on...I didn't want to struggle endlessly without direction." She admitted, "I'm an introvert. I would sit alone and wonder, Do I even belong here? But I had self-belief." "I never take any opportunity lightly; I surrender to it a hundred percent."

Role selection What drew her to the role? Kapoor got candid about playing the role of Rea in Mandala Murders. "This was very different from anything I've tried before." "Rea was someone who couldn't be read easily, aloof, trauma-stricken, a complete observer." "It was emotionally and mentally taxing but that challenge fascinated me." She revealed, "Action sequences, physical training, and the mental weight of trauma, it all pushed me out of my comfort zone."