'Great Indian Kapil Show' drops out of Netflix's global 10
What's the story
Kapil Sharma's popular comedy reality show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, has slipped out of Netflix's global top 10 list. The series made a splash when it moved from television to Netflix in 2024 after generating strong ratings on TV. But even after having big-name guests like the Son of Sardaar 2 cast appear on the show, its newer episodes couldn't keep up with the early buzz.
Viewership decline
Viewership drop expected after initial buzz
It should be noted that this isn't the first time the show has lost viewers after a big launch. Seasons 1 and 2 also saw a similar fall in viewership numbers after their first couple of episodes, despite featuring stars like Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Season 3 had begun with an impressive 1.9 million hours watched but has since struggled to hold onto that audience as new episodes dropped.
Indian success
Show still 1 of Netflix's most-watched titles in India
Despite its global decline, The Great Indian Kapil Show remains one of Netflix's most-watched shows in India. The first three episodes of Season 3 made it to the 'Global Top 10 Non-English Shows,' but the latest two haven't made it to the list. The show's next episode will feature content creators Saurabh Dwivedi, Raj Shamani, Kamiya Jani, and Samdish Bhatia as guests.