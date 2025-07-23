'Great Indian Kapil Show' drops out of Netflix's global 10

Viewership decline

Viewership drop expected after initial buzz

It should be noted that this isn't the first time the show has lost viewers after a big launch. Seasons 1 and 2 also saw a similar fall in viewership numbers after their first couple of episodes, despite featuring stars like Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Season 3 had begun with an impressive 1.9 million hours watched but has since struggled to hold onto that audience as new episodes dropped.