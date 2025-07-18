'Saiyaara': Why didn't Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda promote their movie?
The romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, has been released today amid massive buzz. However, the film's lead actors, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, have been noticeably absent from all promotional events. This decision was not due to scheduling conflicts or logistical issues, but a strategic move by the filmmakers. Suri recently explained this unusual tactic in an interview with Just Too Filmy.
Suri explained, "It was an idea that collectively came forward." "Producer Akshaye Widhani and Aditya Chopra suggested that until the two actors don't have anything behind them to talk about, the conversation will be filled with 'who is the prankster on the set?' or 'how is it to work with Mohit Suri?'" "It's all redundant stuff, and I don't think anyone has any interest in listening to all that."
Suri revealed Aashiqui 2 used the same tactics. "I remember when I was doing Aashiqui 2...people were recognizing me but had no idea about Shraddha Kapoor or Aditya Roy Kapur." "Near the release of the film, we had to catch a flight back from Chandigarh, and while we were in the air, the first show of the movie broke out." "Upon landing, I saw (them) getting mobbed by the flight crew, fans...the way they treated them after was way different."