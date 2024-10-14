Summarize Simplifying... In short Ranbir Kapoor, fresh from his success in "Animal", is rumored to star in the much-anticipated "Dhoom 4".

However, fans are divided over the potential casting of Shraddha Kapoor, with some suggesting alternatives like Triptii Dimri or Deepika Padukone.

Despite the debate, some fans believe Shraddha could shine in a well-developed villain role, breaking away from the traditional eye-candy roles in the series. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shraddha Kapoor might star in 'Dhoom 4'

Will Shraddha, Ranbir's chemistry steal the show in 'Dhoom 4'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:55 pm Oct 14, 202405:55 pm

What's the story The internet is abuzz with speculation that Shraddha Kapoor might join Ranbir Kapoor as the leading lady in Dhoom 4. If this happens, it would mark a reunion of sorts for the two, who last worked together in Luv Ranjan's 2023 rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The news comes on the heels of Shraddha's box office success with the horror-comedy Stree 2 and has sparked a debate among netizens about her suitability for this role.

Career trajectory

Ranbir's upcoming projects and 'Dhoom 4' rumors

Fresh off the success of Animal (2023), Ranbir is currently filming for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. His next is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, where he will share screen space with his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Amid these commitments, reports suggest Ranbir may also lead the much-anticipated Dhoom 4 from YRF. However, it is rumored that series regulars Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra may not reprise their roles as Jai and Ali in this installment.

Casting debate

Fans suggest alternative casting for 'Dhoom 4'

The prospect of Shraddha joining Dhoom 4 has divided fans, with some proposing names like Triptii Dimri or Deepika Padukone. One fan wrote, "Tripti will be a better choice. Ranbir x Tripti pair in Animal was more iconic than TJMM," while another wrote, "Seems pretty obvious to me that they'll get Deepika for it. She's the biggest female lead who hasn't been in Dhoom yet, plus her and Ranbir are actually a hyped pairing."

Fan reactions

Some fans support Shraddha's potential role in 'Dhoom 4'

Despite the debate, a section of fans feels Shraddha could be a good fit for Dhoom 4, especially if she were to play a villain. One fan suggested, "Just give her a badass action heroine role instead of turning her into mere eye candy like the last 3 movies," while another expressed excitement at the prospect of Shraddha playing a well-developed villain with gray characterization.