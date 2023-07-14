'Dil Se Dil Tak' from Janhvi-Varun's 'Bawaal' is out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 14, 2023 | 08:17 pm 1 min read

'Dil Se Dil Tak' is streaming now on major platforms

Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal has been in the buzz ever since it was announced. While the film promises a hatke romantic drama, its recently-released trailer has received mixed responses. Now, the makers have released a romantic ballad titled Dil Se Dil Tak which showcases the chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Bawaal is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

The song is crooned by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta, and Suvarna Tiwari. The melodious track is composed by Sengupta and penned by Kausar Munir. The beautiful lyrics hint at the film's basic plot. The cast also includes Manoj Pahwa and Mukesh Tiwari, among others. The Tiwari directorial, which has references to World War II, is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

