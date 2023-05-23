Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil's 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' OTT release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023, 04:05 pm 1 min read

'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' OTT release date out

Fahadh Faasil is one of the breakout stars of Malayalam cinema who has achieved pan-India success in recent years. The adept actor has been doing some stellar work in Mollywood for a long time. His recent theatrical release Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum collected decently and is now set for another shelf life with an OTT release. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Release date, cast, and crew of the film

The adventure comedy-drama is set to premiere on May 26 on the OTT giant. The project is penned and helmed by Akhil Sathyan. The cast includes Mohan Agashe and Indrans, too. The project also received critical acclaim and revolves around a Mumbai-based Malayali businessman who goes on an extraordinary journey in life. It's a perfect family film for the weekend.

