Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa': When and where to watch on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 05:05 pm 1 min read

'Bholaa' OTT details

Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar and has been delivering hit after hit. His recent directorial/acting venture Bholaa released today and has been in the buzz for long. The action entertainer has awed the viewers as per the early reviews. It is a remake of Tamil film Kaithi. Fans who are bracing themselves for the OTT release, we have got some updates for you.

OTT platform, cast, and crew

As per reports, the digital streaming rights of Bholaa have been bagged by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Though nothing about the release date is revealed, generally OTT premieres happen within two months of the theatrical release. The cast includes Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Vineet Kumar, and Arpit Ranka, among others. It is bankrolled by Devgn and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

