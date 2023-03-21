Entertainment

Horror comedy has become a beneficial genre for producers as it is loved by viewers. It was in 2018 when Amar Kaushik's Stree became a money spinner at the box office and filmmakers started venturing into the genre. As per reports, now Bhediya star Varun Dhawan is set to play a crucial role in Kaushik's Stree 2. The director is making a horror universe.

In Kaushik's last outing Bhediya, Rajkummar Rao had a short cameo in the mid-credits scene, whereas Shraddha Kapoor featured in the song Thumkeshwari. A source close to Bollywood Hungama said, "In Stree's sequel, Varun Dhawan will have a crucial role to play. It will be a special appearance but it'll be something that will add to the fun and madness in Stree 2."

