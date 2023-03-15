Entertainment

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan in a viral video

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 15, 2023, 04:48 pm 2 min read

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened Salman Khan in a newly surfaced video

Infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has again made headlines after he issued threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a viral interview. The notorious gangster, currently lodged in Bathinda Jail, is after Khan for his blackbuck hunting case from 2017-2018. This time, Bishnoi extensively talked about his anger toward Khan "since childhood" and asked him to "apologize or be ready to face the consequences."

Why does this story matter?

The jailed gangster belongs to the Bishnoi community, which considers blackbuck sacred.

Time and again, Bishnoi has mentioned that he "can't forgive" Khan for his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and wanted to "teach him a lesson" for the longest time.

In 2018, Bishnoi's close associate Sampat Nehra was arrested and he disclosed that the gangster tipped him to eliminate Khan.

'Will break his ego sooner or later...'

In the interview televised by ABP Sanjha, Bishnoi talked about how there is anger in his society against Khan and stated, "He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him, but he did not apologize." Hee further stated, "There is anger in my mind for him since childhood and I will break his ego. He should come to our deity's temple and apologize."

The interview was done from inside the high-security prison

Almost a year after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Bishnoi's interview has gone viral. Notably, Bishnoi is an accused in Moose Wala's murder case. The above-mentioned interview looked like it was shot from inside a jail. But, per reports, the Punjab Police and government have said that the interview has not been videotaped within their jail premises.

Last year, a threat letter was issued to Khan

In June 2022, Mumbai Police lodged an FIR against an unknown person for issuing a "threat letter" to Khan and his father-lyricist Salim Khan. The note read, "Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)." Later, the police identified Bishnoi as being associated with sending the letter with the aid of prison authorities, though he denied his involvement.