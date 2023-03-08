Finally! Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy' gets a release date
Veteran director Rajkumar Santoshi seems to be on a roll! After a hiatus from cinema, Santoshi returned to directing with Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh. The concept was unique but the film fell flat on its face first and secondly was crushed by Pathaan at the box office. His next directorial venture Bad Boy will be released on April 28, 2023.
Debut of Namashi Chakraborty and other details
The romantic comedy has been in the buzz for around three years, as it'll mark the debut of Namashi Chakraborty, the son of actor Mithun Chakraborty. He will be seen with actor Amrin and the project is bankrolled by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi. The music of the film is done by Himesh Reshammiya. The first song titled Tera Hua has been released.
