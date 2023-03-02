Entertainment

Who is Srikanth Bolla? Details about Rajkummar Rao starrer 'SRI'

'SRI' will be released in September 2023

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors of his generation and with every film, he has proven his acting prowess. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming biopic of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The project is titled SRI and will hit theaters on September 15, 2023. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the film.

More about the film

It is bankrolled by T-Series and it also stars Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar. It is helmed by director Tushar Hiranandani. Bolla is an Indian industrialist who is the founder of Bollant Industries. He is also the first visually impaired international student of Management Sciences at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Rao has been good with biopics, hence fans are rooting for the film.

RAJKUMMAR RAO: BIOPIC ON INDUSTRIALIST SRIKANTH BOLLA RELEASE DATE... #Sri - the biopic on industrialist #SrikanthBolla, starring #RajkummarRao - to release in *cinemas* on 15 Sept 2023... Also features #AlayaF, #Jyotika and #SharadKelkar. pic.twitter.com/g08g3EICu5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2023