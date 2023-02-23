Entertainment

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' trailer: Rani Mukerji's ode to mothers

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 23, 2023, 01:31 pm 3 min read

The trailer of Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is finally out! The drama is centered around a mother's perseverance and her fight against a cruel system. Inspired by true events, it's directed by Ashima Chibber and co-stars Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta, and Anirban Bhattacharya. Backed by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios, it's heading toward a theatrical release on March 17.

Why does this story matter?

Mukerji was last seen in Yash Raj Films's Bunty Aur Babli 2, which co-starred her Hum Tum co-star Saif Ali Khan and was a failed affair at the box office.

However, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is expected to perform well commercially since the film draws its origins from a real, emotionally potent story, and such flicks have previously clicked well with audiences.

Mukerji packs a punch as a fierce, dedicated mother

The trailer—riding high on emotions—starts with a Bengali family settled in Norway. However, their "happy life" illusion is blown to pieces when the kids are snatched away by the government, with an order for the foster service to take care of them till they are 18. The rest of the trailer deals with Mukerji's valiant efforts to bring her kids back, come what may.

Know more about the real story behind the flick

The film will demonstrate a mother's battle to bring her children back from authorities. It is based on the lives of Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya, an Indian couple in Norway whose children were sent to foster care in 2011. They were not allowed to meet their kids until they turned 18, and the powerful drama will showcase the protagonist's fight against the system.

Learn more about the team behind the upcoming film

The movie has been written by Chibber, Rahul Handa (Fugly), and Sameer Satija (Bin Kuch Kahe). Vijay Ghodke (Rustom, Piku) has handled the art direction, while the visual effects are by Mahesh Kunder (Airlift, Your Honor). To note, Chibber has previously directed the popular youth TV series Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, along with Saqib Saleem-Ram Kapoor starrer Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Mukerji wishes to share 'a powerful story' through the project

Mukerji earlier expressed elation about working with Chibber. "To partner with Ashima Chibber...is something I am looking forward to, whose vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told. I'm hoping that we will work hard as a team and make magic together," she said.