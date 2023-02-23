Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally breaks silence; worries for his kids' education

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 23, 2023, 12:56 pm 2 min read

Amidst the ongoing legal battle with his wife, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has expressed worry about his children's education

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's life has hit a rough patch in the last few months, with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui alleging mental abuse and their personal/property disputes reaching the court. Now, the actor has finally broken his silence over the matter and while he largely refrained from commenting on Aaliya, he emphasized that his children's schooling has been adversely impacted due to the entire fiasco.

Why does this story matter?

The estranged Siddiqui couple's marital woes reportedly first surfaced around a decade ago, though they received the media spotlight only in the past few years.

The Kick actor got hitched to Aaliya in 2009 and they share two children: Shora and Yaani.

Trouble began brewing in their paradise when Aaliya sent a divorce notice to Nawazuddin via WhatsApp and email in March 2021.

Nawazuddin's kids stay in Dubai, are now stuck in India

Per Instant Bollywood, Nawazuddin expressed regret over the fact that his kids, who study in Dubai, are stuck in India for a month. He said, "Main in sab cheezon ke baare mein kuch kehna nahi chahta hoon, frankly. Meri bas yahin appeal hain ki mere bacche school jaye. That's it. (I don't want to comment, just want my kids to attend school)."

Hear the actor's statement here

Not the first time Nawazuddin has expressed concern for kids

Back in 2021 too, the Heropanti 2 actor had expressed concern about his kids and the divorce's impact on them. Highlighting that their two children are their topmost priority, Nawazuddin said that they "should not suffer because of us." "Relationships have their ups and downs, but that shouldn't affect the children," he had added while remaining tight-lipped about his wife's allegations.

Here's what Aaliya has accused Nawazuddin of

In the allegations that cropped up in early February, Aaliya's advocate alleged that Nawazuddin's family has tried all possible ways to remove her from the house. He further claimed that his family gave Aaliya "no food, no bed, and no bathroom to take bath" for a week, adding that CCTV cameras were installed at her residence. The situation, thus, has escalated for Nawazuddin.