Kangana Ranaut miffed with Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath's clash with 'Emergency'

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 23, 2023, 12:18 pm 3 min read

Kangana Ranaut has expressed her anger over Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' clashing with 'Emergency'

Bollywood's "Queen of controversies" is back at it again. On Wednesday, actor-director Kangana Ranaut posted a series of tweets attacking "Bollywood's mafia gang" and expressed her fury over two films: T-Series's Yaariyan 2 and Tiger Shroff-Amitabh Bachchan-Kriti Sanon's Ganapath clashing with her upcoming directorial Emergency. She has also announced that she'll now look for a new release date for her ambitious drama film.

Why does this story matter?

Film clashes pave the way for a tumultuous start for all the films competing at the ticket window on a particular Friday since moviegoers often select the film with the more popular actor or a movie that is associated with a successful franchise.

Clashes lead to a division of screens and may reduce/impact a movie's revenue significantly.

Hence, makers tend to often avoid them.

Ranaut started by attacking T-Series's Bhushan Kumar

In her first tweet, she talked about the "movie calendar [being] free, probably because of setbacks [the] Hindi industry is having" and then attacked Bhushan Kumar for locking October 20 for Yaariyan 2 after she had "zeroed down" on the same date. Subsequently talking about Vikas Bahl's Ganapath's announcement, she added, "ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein."

Bollywood is 'self-destructive' and in 'terrible condition'

Hinting at the new release date of Emergency in a subsequent tweet, she wrote, "Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself." She added, "When the entire year is free, why is there a need for clash?" Taking further jibes at the fraternity, she called it "self-destructive" and pointed toward its "terrible condition."

Take a quick look at what 'Emergency' is all about

Emergency will revolve around the life of India's first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1975-77 Emergency imposed in the country. The cast includes Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik, and Shreyas Talpade. The film is bankrolled by Ranaut and Renu Pitti. Ranaut has also shared that Emergency will have the "longest song ever" which will clock over 10 minutes.

'Ganapath' marks Shroff's reunion with Sanon

The teaser of Ganapath was released on Thursday, along with the announcement that the film will release on October 20, 2023. Notably, the film's lead actors—Shroff and Sanon—had started their careers together with Heropanti, so this will be a nostalgic ride for their fans. Bachchan will star as the titular character's (Shroff) mentor in this action flick bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

