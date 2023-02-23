Entertainment

Box office: 'Pathaan' crosses Rs. 1,000cr worldwide, overtakes Oscar-nominated films

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 23, 2023, 11:54 am 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan-led 'Pathaan' has crossed Rs. 1,000cr mark worldwide

Bollywood titan Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan is dominating all box office discourse, even after a month of its release. The film opened with a bang, and with each passing day created historic records for the Indian film industry. After crossing the Rs. 1,000cr mark worldwide on its 27th day, the film has officially overtaken the combined US box office total of several Oscar-nominated films.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan's unprecedented success has contributed immensely to the strong revival of the Bollywood industry from a disappointing 2022.

Even though Siddharth Anand's directorial was plagued by controversies ahead of its release, nevertheless, fans thronged the theaters to witness the enthralling performance of SRK, and the film registered a grand opening of over Rs. 57cr, which became the highest opening for any Bollywood film.

'Pathaan' became the highest-grossing film in the overseas market

With bated breath, fans all over the world waited to witness Khan on big screens, as he blazed back after a lengthy hiatus of four years. Pathaan registered earth-shattering records internationally. In the US, Pathaan grossed over $16.8M, successfully surpassing the combined box office collections of Academy Awards-nominated films including TAR, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking which stands at $15.4M.

'Pathaan' became 5th Indian film to hit Rs. 1,000cr mark

The action extravaganza took around 27 days to hit Rs. 1,000cr milestone at the worldwide box office. This made SRK's action entertainer the second Bollywood film to make such an entry into the elite group. The first spot is held by Aamir Khan's Dangal, which witnessed an unprecedented response from China. Other films in this group include Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2, and RRR.

Know more about the film 'Pathaan'

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is the fourth installment in Aditya Chopra's ambitious Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. The film features Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The year 2023 seems hectic for SRK, as the actor has two more releases up his sleeve including Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan.