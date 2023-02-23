Entertainment

Backstreet Boys set to perform in India: Details

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 23, 2023, 10:45 am 3 min read

Iconic boy band Backstreet Boys set to perform in India after 13 years

"Backstreet's back, alright!" More and more international artists are putting India on their touring map, with Backstreet Boys the latest to do so! In May, the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys will bring their DNA World Tour to India. With this tour, they will return to India after 13 years. From their touring schedule to all the important details, we have got you covered!

Why does this story matter?

The beloved American pop group was an extensive part of teenage lives in India in the late '90s era.

The band, excluding the vocalist and co-founder Kevin Richardson, last made a visit to India in 2010, while performing alongside pop-rock artist Richard Marx at the concert series Rock 'N India in New Delhi.

For Indian fans, it's a chance to indulge in full-blown nostalgia.

Backstreet Boys will have a two-city tour in India

According to the official press release, the Backstreet Boys Tour in India will be a two-city affair. The band will make the first stop in Mumbai on May 4, where they will perform at Jio Garden, followed by New Delhi on May 5, performing at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium. This time around, the DNA World Tour is promoted by BookMyShow and Live Nation.

Check out the announcement post

The tour celebrates 30 glorious years of the iconic band

The band was previously set to pursue a world tour in 2020, but owning to the pandemic, they pressed the pause button. The tour is aimed to celebrate 30 glorious years of the band's electrifying music, vocal prowess, flawless choreography, and an arsenal of mega-hits such as I Want It That Way and Everybody, along with the latest hits from their recent album DNA.

Tour will begin in Egypt and end in South Africa

Notably, DNA is the boy band's 10th studio album. The band members AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Richardson, have enthralled generations worldwide for over three decades. This year, on popular demand, the band will commence their tour on May 1 in Egypt, followed by India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, and end on May 19 in South Africa.

The Backstreet Boys's 'DNA' album was a massive hit

DNA was released in 2019 and became the instant favorite of fans, who scaled it to the top of the charts. In the week of its release, DNA became the top-selling album, marking the group's largest sales week since 2005. The song Don't Go Breaking My Heart worked so well that it earned the group its first Grammy Awards nomination in 17 years.