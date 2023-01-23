Entertainment

Who is Jetshen Lama? Know about 'Li'l Champs' 9 winner

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 23, 2023, 11:39 am 3 min read

Jetshen Dohna Lama from Sikkim lifted the trophy of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' 9

Jetshen Dohna Lama, a nine-year-old singer from Sikkim, lifted the coveted trophy of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 9 on Sunday. Apart from the trophy, she also won prize money of Rs. 10 lakh. The music reality show has been a household name and has been entertaining people for years. Fans and several musicians congratulated her after the win.

She thanked everyone for their support

Lama spoke to The Indian Express after her win. She expressed her surprise at the win and spoke about how she got interested in music while watching cartoons. She thanked everyone for their support. When asked about her musical career, she said, "First, I will go to Sikkim, complete my education and then I shall return and continue with singing."

Lama's statement after the win

Lama released a statement after her win and thanked everyone. She stated, "...My journey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 9 has been a great learning experience for me and I am immensely grateful to all my mentors..."

Lama's musical journey so far

Hailing from the Pakyong district in the foothills of the Himalayas, Lama started learning music from the tender age of three. In her stint with the reality show, she impressed many celebrities. Shankar Mahadevan nicknamed her "Mini Sunidhi Chauhan," whereas Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang and boxing star MC Mary Kom took to Twitter to appreciate her singing prowess.

Lama has impacted society with her singing

Lama's win is special because only a very few times, a singer impacts a huge section of society. She reportedly inspired a group of marathon runners from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim to travel to Mumbai just to participate in a rally in support of her win. Two decades back, in the time of Abhijeet Sawant or Aneek Dhar, the singers had a huge impact.

Lama's desire to collaborate with Chauhan

Lama wants to focus on her studies and then return to professional singing. She also expressed her wish to become a playback singer and sing for all actors. She expressed her interest to collaborate with Sunidhi Chauhan someday, too.

More about the finale

The finale episode of the music reality show was aired on Sunday. Lama emerged victorious whereas Harsh Sikandar hailing from Jalandhar became the first runner-up and Dnyaneshwari Gadage of Thane emerged as the second runner-up. The show was judged by Mahadevan, noted singer Neeti Mohan, and veteran composer Anu Malik and it was hosted by comedian-anchor Bharti Singh.