KL Rahul-Athiya wedding updates: Ceremony happening today, at this time

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 23, 2023

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding is set to take place today at 4:00pm in Khandala

Actor Athiya Shetty is all set to get hitched to cricketer-beau KL Rahul on Monday in a close-knit ceremony which is taking place at Shetty's father-actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. We cannot contain our excitement to know what is happening at the ceremony, and if you are also waiting eagerly for the details, then we have got you all covered!

Wedding ceremony will take place in the evening

For the past few days, the couple and their families have been tight-lipped about the ceremony, but the pictures are giving us a sneak peek into the grand procession. Reportedly, the two lovers will exchange their vows today by 4:00pm in the presence of their family and friends. After the wedding rituals, by 6:30pm, the couple will make an appearance for the paparazzi.

Know who is attending the ceremony

This celebration marks the union of two worlds: Bollywood and men's cricket. There were several famous celebrities to have been spotted arriving at the location including cricketer Varun Aaron, and actors Ritik Bhasin and Gippy Grewal. Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff will also grace the ceremony with their presence. Reportedly, there will be about 100 people attending the wedding today.

Actor Ajay Devgn wished the couple 'a blissful married life'

Ahead of the wedding, wishes are pouring in for the couple on social media. On Monday, Drishyam actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to congratulate friend Suniel and his wife Mana ahead of their daughter's wedding. He also wished the young couple "a blissful married life." The actor further said, "Anna, here's a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion."

Check out Ajay Devgn's tweet here:

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion.

❤️ Ajay pic.twitter.com/n2po9KfPdo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

A grand wedding reception has been planned in Mumbai

The bride-to-be reportedly wanted to get hitched in a low-key wedding ceremony with only the presence of close friends and family. Some reports suggest that the couple has decided to host a grand reception ceremony for their industry friends and colleagues in Mumbai, after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). For this, almost 3,000 guests have been invited.