OTT weekend watchlist: Titles to look out for

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 23, 2023, 09:30 am 2 min read

At least five new titles, including 'Varisu' and 'Veera Simha Reddy' are releasing on streaming platforms this week

The weekend is here and so is your binge-watch list. From web series to movies and more, there is a lot that you can watch on streaming platforms. Like every weekend, this weekend several OTT projects will be released on various platforms. Whether it is an actioner, a family drama, or something humorous to watch, check out this list.

'Varisu' on Amazon Prime Video

If you missed out on your chance of watching Thalapathy Vijay's family drama Varisu, now is the time. The movie, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, will have its premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers will be able to watch it from Thursday. The film promises to show family drama packed with action and more. So, call your friends over and grab the popcorn bucket.

'Veera Simha Reddy' on Disney+ Hotstar

After a successful run in the theaters, Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Veera Simha Reddy is all set to premiere on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The movie can be watched on the streamer from Thursday, February 23. An action-drama, Veera Simha Reddy went on to collect Rs. 100 crore at the box office to become another hit film of the actor.

'The Strays' on Netflix

The Strays was released on Wednesday, February 22. It is about an upper-middle-class woman who plans her life carefully. However, soon, everything goes upside down when two mysterious characters arrive in her town, impacting her life. The show will be available for streaming on the OTT giant Netflix and makes for a good drama to watch over the weekend.

'Rabia and Olivia' on Disney+ Hotstar

Rabia and Olivia is a beautiful story of love and kindness. It revolves around a young Muslim woman, Rabia, who enters Canada illegally and has applied for refugee status. On the other hand, Olivia is a Canadian girl who lost her mother and is living with her father. It is about how the two make an inseparable bond. It's releasing on Friday.

'Potluck' Season 2 on SonyLIV

Potluck has returned with its Season 2 and all that family drama along with humor and emotions. The show is about one Shastri family who has a ritual of organizing a potluck. It shows how the family has navigated its journey of life by holding the relationships close while having some new realizations and making new predictions. It will be released on Friday.