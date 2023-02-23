Entertainment

Karan Singh Grover birthday special: Popular TV serials to rewatch

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 23, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Karan Singh Grover is celebrating his 41st birthday on Thursday (February 23)

Actor Karan Singh Grover started his career in the television industry. Years later, he made his debut on the silver screen, and since then has acted in various films. However, Grover has received maximum love for the characters he has played in television serials. As he celebrates his 41st birthday, here is a recap of the TV shows that made him a household name.

'Dil Mill Gayye'

Grover's popularity came with Dil Mill Gayye which started in August 2007 and went off-air in October 2010. A sequel to Sanjeevani - A Medical Boon, Grover played the lead character, Dr. Armaan Malik. He was paired opposite Shilpa Anand as Dr. Riddhima Gupta, followed by Sukriti Kandpal and then his ex-wife Jennifer Winget. You can watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Qubool Hai'

Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla's directorial, Qubool Hai is another popular television serial that saw Grover playing the male protagonist. Grover was cast opposite Surbhi Jyoti and was later replaced by Raqesh Bapat. The 2012 serial which used to be telecast on ZeeTV went off the air in 2016. However, it returned with Qubool Hai 2.0 as a series format on ZEE5 in 2021.

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Not many would be aware that Grover is the only actor who has been a part of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay which aired in 2001 and 2018's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. While he played the lead character Prerna Sharma's (Shweta Tiwari) son-in-law in the original series, he returned as Mr. Bajaj in the reboot version of the serial.

'Teri Meri Love Stories'

An anthology, Teri Meri Love Stories which aired on Star Plus in the year 2012, featured a total of 10 stories, each 90 minutes long. The series, a collection of assorted love stories, used to air over the weekends. The third episode of the series, titled A Second Chance featured Grover as the lead, opposite actor Anita Hassanandani.