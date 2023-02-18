Entertainment

Mumbai: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' makeup artist attacked by leopard

Mumbai: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' makeup artist attacked by leopard

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 18, 2023, 06:48 pm 2 min read

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' makeup artist attacked by leopard in Mumbai's Film City

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, and fans are keen to see action stars—Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff—sharing the screen together. However, in a recent development, the film's makeup artist Shravan Vishwakarma (27) was attacked by a leopard at Mumbai's Film City. He collided with it on his way to the shoot after dropping off a friend.

Vishwakarma's statement to media

Vishwakarma—who has now been hospitalized—narrated the incident to Aaj Tak. He said on his way back to the shoot, he accelerated and saw a leopard running after a pig. After colliding with it, the leopard began roaming around him, and he was rendered unconscious. He stated, "I don't remember anything. I had been unconscious. Later people probably came and took me to the doctor."

AICWA urged government to pay attention

Meanwhile, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the president of the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), urged the Maharashtra government to implement safety measures at the 300-acre Film City and also emphasized the lack of street lights there. Gupta also stated due to proper measures, these kinds of mishaps are repeatedly happening. He demanded safety for the cine workers and urged the government to pay attention.