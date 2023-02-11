Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan wants Hollywood director for 'Krrish 4': Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 11, 2023

Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4' to go on floors soon

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. However, his last venture Vikram Vedha, a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, tanked at the box office. Ever since the debacle, he has been working hard on his next project to bounce back, and reports suggest it would happen soon with the fourth installment of the Krrish franchise—Krrish 4.

Roshan in talks with his father, director Rakesh Roshan

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that the War actor is currently in talks with his father, Rakesh Roshan, the director-producer of the Krrish franchise, and they are finalizing the script. The duo wants to take the VFX-heavy superhero film on floors soon. The source also revealed that Roshan is looking to get a Hollywood director on board for this upcoming film.

Hollywood touch on Bollywood superhero

The source told Bollywood Hungama, "He [Roshan] has also actively told his team to even list down a probable name from Hollywood. Who knows, [Roshan] might personally fly down to LA to do meetings with some Hollywood names on Krrish." The superhero franchise enjoys a huge fan following, and the fourth installment is long overdue. It would certainly be a treat for fans.