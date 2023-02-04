Entertainment

Urmila Matondkar birthday special: 5 must-watch movies of iconic actor

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar turned 49 today!

Urmila Matondkar, the name brings back many memories that are inextricably intertwined with the golden era of Bollywood. One of the most versatile actors of her time, Matondkar never shied away from taking up unconventional roles. The Chamma Chamma girl ruled the '90s and as she turned 49 on Saturday, here's a list of some of her iconic films that helped shape Hindi cinema.

'Masoom' (1983)

Remember the song Lakdi Ki Kathi? It was the little Matondkar that essayed the role of Rinky in the song. Matondkar was a popular child artist who made her debut in 1977. But, the character played in Shekhar Kapur's directorial debut Masoom, remained the most memorable performance of her as a child artist. The movie also featured Jugal Hansraj, Shabana Azmi, and Naseeruddin Shah.

'Rangeela' (1995)

Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela became an overnight sensation! Matondkar's effervescent character in the movie was widely loved by the audiences. Her unapologetic actions, powerful performance, and soulful, yet seductive conduct made this movie one of the best films of that time. The story encircled the life of a young woman, who is caught in a love triangle between her friend and a famous personality.

'Satya' (1998)

A groundbreaking epic, this movie is a must-watch! In a total contradiction to her Rangeela character, Matondkar played Vidya, an innocent girl, who falls in love with a gangster. Vidya's character infused warmth, in otherwise painful and horror-stricken drama. Matondkar's effortless and charming performance again took the audience by surprise. For this film, the actor also received a nomination at the Filmfare Awards.

'Bhoot' (2003)

At a time when Bollywood was still struggling with putting out the best horror movies, Matondkar's Bhoot did exceptionally well. The actor essayed the role of Swati and proved her versatility as an actor. She delivered a performance of a lifetime and expressed emotions just through her eyes. Her character Swati is possessed by a troubled spirit, with no way out!

'Pinjar' (2004)

Matondkar always challenged herself with characters that needed depth. The film Pinjar is one of those! The story revolves around Puro, a Punjabi woman who is kidnapped by a Muslim man and her life turns upside down when she is forced into marriage. The film received the National Award﻿ for Best Feature Film and for her performance, Matondkar was also recognized with several accolades.