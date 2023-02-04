Entertainment

'Black Panther 2' to 'Jehanabad': OTT weekend watchlist is here

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 04, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Time flies fast and we are in the second month of 2023 in just a blink of an eye. As we keep slogging in our work lives and gush about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, we are here with a curated list of a perfect weekend binge-watch. The start of the month and meeting deadlines will feel lighter with these amazing OTT releases.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

After a good run at the box office, the Marvel movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the people of Wakanda fight the enemy as they mourn King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death. This Black Panther sequel was loved by MCU fans when it was released in the theaters. From powerful performances to jaw-dropping action, this is a perfect Friday night watch.

'Pamela, a love story'

The docuseries is currently streaming on Netflix and it traces the life of Hollywood actor Pamela Anderson. The Baywatch actor's life has always been fodder for the media. From her marriages to the leaked sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee, this docuseries covers all aspects. The actor did some stellar work over the years, the series drops light on that too.

'Orphan: First Kill'

The 2022 thriller is a prequel to the 2009 psychological horror film Orphan. Isabelle Fuhrman and Rossif Sutherland star as the main characters in this genre-bending movie. The story revolves around Esther's early life and how she managed to escape from the psychiatric facility. This gripping thriller will keep you hooked to your screens and it's currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'Viking Wolf'

The Norwegian horror thriller caused quite a stir upon its release. The film revolves around a teenager named Thale who moves to a new town with his parents. Unexpectedly, he starts getting strange visions of a murder. The edgy thriller is engaging and is perfect for a weekend watch if horror is your jam. It premiered on Netflix on Friday.

'Jehanabad- Of Love & War'

Sudhir Mishra's new directorial is inspired by true stories and promises an entertaining drama. The series is headlined by Parambrata Chatterjee, Harshita Gaur, and Ritwik Bhowmik. The story revolves around a college professor falling in love with a student and their wedding plan gets derailed due to a Naxalite jailbreak. The series will premiere on SonyLIV on Friday.