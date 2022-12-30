Entertainment

'DSP,' 'Double XL,' 'Gold': Your weekend OTT watchlist is here

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 30, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

It is raining new movies on OTT platforms. As the new year is just days away, cinephiles would be getting their OTT bucket list ready. And this week, several new titles have arrived on different OTT platforms. From the Tamil movie DSP to Bollywood's Double XL, take a look at the list of new titles arriving on OTT this weekend.

'Double XL'

OTT giant Netflix bagged the streaming rights of Double XL and the film is now available on the streamer. Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in lead roles, Double XL was directed by Satramm Ramani with the screenplay by Mudassar Aziz and Sasha Singh. Milind Jog has cranked the camera and the movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar, Wakaoo Films, and Aziz.

'Gold'

Malayalam movie Gold led by Prithviraj Sukumaran has arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. The film marked the comeback of filmmaker Alphonse Puthren. Nayanthara plays a cameo role in the film. Chemban Vinod Jose, Lalu Alex, Sharaf U Dheen, Deepti Sati, Vinay Forrt, Shabareesh Varma, Baburaj, Jagadeesh, Saiju Kurup, Shanti Krishna, Roshan Mathew, and Ajmal Ameer play important roles.

'Pattathu Arasan,' 'DSP'

The Tamil movie Pattathu Arasan arrived on Netflix on Wednesday. The action entertainer stars Atharvaa in lead role, while Rajkiran plays a veteran Kabaddi player. The female lead Ashika Ranganath also plays a Kabaddi player. Vijay Sethupathi's DSP is arriving simultaneously on SunNxt and Netflix on Friday. Directed by Poornam, the film co-stars Anukreethy Vas, Pugazh, Prabhakar, Ilavarasu, G Gnanasambandam, Deepa Shankar, and Singampuli.

'Udanpaal,' 'Gatta Kusthi'

Written and directed by Karthik Seenivasan, Udanpaal starring Charlie, Gayathrie Shankar, Vivek Prasanna, Dheena, Abarnathi, and others opted for a digital premiere. The film is available on aha Tamil. Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Rajesh's Tamil comedy-drama Gatta Kusthi will arrive on Netflix on Sunday. While its Telugu version was also theatrically released, there is no word on the version's OTT debut.