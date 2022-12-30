Entertainment

Decorating cafes to subways; fans prepare for BTS V's birthday

Decorating cafes to subways; fans prepare for BTS V's birthday

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 30, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

Preparations for V's birthday are on

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V enjoys a massive fan following globally and fans have gone crazy in making the singer's birthday one of a kind. The singer celebrates his 27th birthday on Friday (December 30) and there have several public places that are being decorated to mark the special occasion. His birthday is trending on social media as "Happy V Day."

Why does this story matter?

K-pop and K-dramas are the new hotcakes globally. South Korean stars are witnessing worldwide success and their fan following is increasing day by day.

Their music is peppy and entertaining and as a whole performance package, they are marvelous. Fans monitor every single move of their favorite stars and cannot keep calm for their favorite V's 27th birthday.

The cafe project

Among many projects, the most unique is Nuna V's biggest global cafe event. As per schedule, it will be taking place in six different cafes in several countries including South Korea, Japan, and the UAE. Nuna V is the most followed Korean fansite of V and their aim is to provide the BTS fans to meet at a common venue and celebrate.

Several fansites decorated buses

The bus project is where fans displayed their support on several bus shelters. Nuna V also organized the "Vung Vung Bus" and decorated it with Taehyung's photographs. The buses are colored purple referring to the famous "purple you" comment. KTH Supporters, another fansite created "Happy Vus" filled with V's advertisement. Many billboards on bus shelters saw V's photos near Osaka, Tokyo, and other cities.

Twitter Post

Charity drives and special screening

The Chinese fan base of the K-pop singer is doing something amazing on his birthday. A fanbase called China Baide V Bar is creating an "Underground City" in a subway comprising 1,71,999 LED screens. It will be screening photos and videos of the singer. Fans around the world have planned charity drives and donations to celebrate their favorite singer's birthday.