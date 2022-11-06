Entertainment

American singer Aaron Carter found dead in California residence

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 06, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

American singer Aaron Carter is no more (Photo credit: Twitter@mefeater)

American singer-rapper-actor Aaron Carter was reportedly found dead in a bathtub at his California home on Saturday. He was 34. As per BBC, representatives of his team confirmed his demise and expressed grief. However, they said that the cause of the artist's death is yet to be determined. He was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys band member Nick Carter.

Carter was one of the most influential musicians in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when he sold millions of copies of his solo albums right through his childhood.

He launched his career by touring with Backstreet Boys. He had a successful solo career and was known for hits like I Want Candy, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), and That's How I Beat Shaq.

TMZ reported the Los Angeles County Police reached Carter's residence at around 11:00 am (11:30 pm IST) on Saturday after receiving a drowning report. To note, Carter has dealt with a lot of issues throughout his life. From drug addiction and bankruptcy over millions of dollars of debt to several disputes with the authorities, the 34-year-old had gone through all.

Earlier this year, as per Daily Mail, Carter had said that he did not want to be seen as a "train wreck." He told the publication, "I am not how some people try to paint me." "If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well, I've been a train that's been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things," he had said.

Carter's former girlfriend and Lizzie McGuire co-star, Hilary Duff, condoled his death on Saturday. "I'm deeply sorry...life was so hard for you... You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent...boy did my teenage self love you deeply... Rest easy," she posted on social media. Numerous fans expressed grief and paid tributes to Carter online. As we mourn him, remember: artists live through their work.

