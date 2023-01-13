Entertainment

Lies, deceit, treachery dominate Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's 'Farzi' trailer!

Raj & DK's crime thriller series 'Farzi' will land on Amazon Prime Video on February 10

Finally, the real one! The makers of Shahid Kapoor-led Farzi released the crime thriller series' trailer on Friday (January 13). Prior to this, they played a marketing gimmick and released a trailer spoof. Directed by Raj and DK, the series will hit Amazon Prime Video on February 10. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon. Here's a trailer breakdown.

The advent of OTT in the last few years has allowed actors to reinvent themselves.

Some examples include Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games), Manoj Bajpayee(The Family Man), Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur), Sushmita Sen (Aarya), Radhika Apte (Sacred Games), and Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime), among others.

Moreover, Farzi's success is also consequential for Kapoor since his last release Jersey was a dud at the box office.

Kapoor largely dominates this story of lies and trickery

Kapoor dominates the majority of the trailer, and he is introduced as a money-minded young man who can go to any lengths to turn his destiny on its head and become rich overnight. Sethupathi—who enters the clip much later—makes his presence felt and tries to persuade Kapoor to agree to an illegal deal. Splashes of humor here are quite reminiscent of The Family Man!

after this point, we don't know con real hai con Farzi 🤯#Farzi #FarziOnPrime, Feb 10 pic.twitter.com/AijbYNPd2A — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 13, 2023

The 'Jab We Met' actor wanted to challenge himself

Kapoor earlier told PTI, "The choice to go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend, was to do something different and challenge myself...I need to feel challenged and excited." "I was excited to see how I can build a character over [multiple] episodes in the first season...[OTT]is very different from playing a character in one stretch. I enjoyed myself a lot."

'Farzi' was originally planned as a film

Farzi was originally planned as a film but was later restructured to suit the OTT mode. The 150-minute-long film has reportedly been rehashed into "a taut 10-part series for the first season." Expectations have skyrocketed since director duo Raj and DK's other breakthrough series The Family Man has been a fan-favorite ever since its inception. It is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The 41-year-old was last seen in the sports drama Jersey, a commercial failure. Up next, he has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy in the pipeline, a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights). It's expected to land straight on an OTT platform soon. He is also busy with a robot romantic comedy backed by Dinesh Vijan and co-starring Kriti Sanon.