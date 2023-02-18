Entertainment

Anupam Kher reacts to Prakash Raj's 'The Kashmir Files' remarks

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 18, 2023, 03:46 pm 1 min read

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is one of the most successful films of 2022. However, it has been mired in various controversies over its plot, and various noted personalities have expressed their opinions about the movie. Recently, National Film Award-winning actor Prakash Raj slammed the film and called it "nonsense." Now, actor Anupam Kher, who acted in the project, has reacted to Raj's statements.

Kher's cryptic reply to Raj

Recently, Kher told Navbharat Times, "People talk according to their status. Some people have to lie all their lives, while others speak the truth. I am one of those who have spoken the truth, throughout my life. Those who want to live by lying, it's their wish (translated from Hindi)." To recall, Raj called the Agnihotri directorial a "propaganda film."

IFFI 2022 and 'The Kashmir Files' fiasco

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid headed the jury of the International Film Festival of India 2022 (IFFI 2022). In the closing ceremony, he called The Kashmir Files "vulgar" and "propaganda." This sparked massive debate across the country and led to the Israeli government's intervention. Later, other jury members, except for Sudipto Sen, issued a statement supporting Lapid and his remarks.