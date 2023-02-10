Entertainment

'Shiv Shastri Balboa' review: Don't miss this heart-warming Anupam Kher-starrer!

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 10, 2023, 04:29 pm 3 min read

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta-led 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' was released in the theaters on Friday (February 10)

Very few movies really warm up your heart. Ajayan Venugopalan's Shiv Shastri Balboa is just that. It comes with original content, acting, emotions, and most importantly, no cliches. The Anupam Kher-led movie reminds us that Bollywood still knows how to make films that will touch your heart and bring a smile to your face as you leave the theater. Read our review.

A 'Rocky Balboa' fan and his unexpected American road trip

The story follows Shiv Shastri (Kher), a retiree who's a major fan of the film Rocky Balboa. He moves to the US to live with his son Rahul (Jugal Hansraj) and wants to visit Rocky Steps in Philadelphia. He ends up on an unexpected trip when he meets Esla (Neena Gupta). They then meet Cinnamon Singh (Sharib Hashmi) and his girlfriend Siya (Nargis Fakhri).

A pool of talented actors

Whether it's Kher's humor, sensitivity, and passion that he brings to the table, Gupta's ability to adapt to any character (even of a mother sent as house-help to the US who loves to gulp down neat vodka), or Hashmi as a lovable and quirky Punjabi, the casting is on point. Their acting, comic timing, and dialogue delivery are the life of the movie.

Innocent comedy packed with emotions

When Kher, Gupta, and Hashmi come together for a film, expect nothing but a laugh riot. Venugopalan has done a stellar job writing it; nowhere it lets you down with its humor. It proves that humor doesn't have to be double meaning or vulgar. The innocent comedy makes it a perfect family entertainer. The conversation between Shastri and his dog Casper is another highlight.

A tale of multiple friendships and love

Relationships are about friendships and love, and so are the ones shown in this movie. The love that Shastri and Casper share, the friendship and concern displayed between Shastri and Esla, the beautiful father-son relationship of Shastri and Rahul, and how Singh becomes an integral part of his nakli parents (Shastri and Esla) - Shiv Shastri Balboa is about these relationships.

Delivering life lessons

The comedy-drama will not only entertain you but also leave you with some important life lessons. One of the biggest lessons it teaches us is that there's no age to live your dreams. It also talks about how one shouldn't be afraid of taking risks and why a person needs to believe in himself or herself more than anything else.

Areas where it could have been better

The two-hour-long movie has too many references from the 2006 film Rocky Balboa. For those who haven't watched the Sylvester Stallone movie, these references might leave them a little confused in places. Apart from this, Shiv Shastri Balboa gets a little stretched at one point but picks up pace again. Fakhri's character is a short one and brings nothing extra to the table.

Go watch the film with your family

Shiv Shastri Balboa is a neatly written film that will not leave you disappointed. It's a film I do wish to watch again with my parents and it got me thinking about their desires as individuals aging old. Venugopalan's script has no melodrama or cliches to offer. It's a loving, original, and refreshing story. It gets 4 out of 5 stars from us.