Reasons to watch Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh'

Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh' was released in the theaters on Thursday

The trailer of celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh was released on January 11. The three-minute-long trailer takes the viewers back in time to when Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. Ahead of its release on Thursday, on the occasion of Republic Day, here are reasons why you should watch the film.

Why does this story matter?

Santoshi is returning to a director's chair nearly after a decade with Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh. The film is said to be based on the ideologies of Gandhi and Godse and is releasing in theaters only a few days before the 75th death anniversary of Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Santoshi has delivered some path-breaking films such as The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Damini, and Lajja, among others.

Promising performances of Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar

Satoshi's Gandhi will be played by Deepak Antani while Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen in Godse's role. Going by its trailer, both actors seem to have delivered fine performances. Therefore, their acts in the film are something that the viewers must look out for. Apart from these two, Pawan Chopra as India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru appeared to be equally impressive.

Presenting a war of ideologies

Gandhi and Godse had two different and completely opposite ideologies from each other. Mahatma Gandhi, the "Father of the Nation," always walked on the path of ahinsa (non-violence) and hugely promoted it. Godse, on the other hand, reportedly did not agree with Gandhi on non-violence. The movie attempts to showcase the "biggest ideological war" that independent India witnessed in its history.

A fictional meeting of Gandhi and Godse

While Gandhi and Godse never met in reality, the trailer shows a fictional setup of their meeting. It shows that after Godse shot Gandhi, he survived and wished to meet Godse in jail. They are shown talking during which Godse accuses Gandhi of India's partition. Although it is purely fictional, it shows how things would have been if Mahatma Gandhi met Godse.

Santoshi's return as director and AR Rahman's music

When it comes to cinema, Santoshi knows his game well. In the past, he has given us some hilarious films such as the cult-comedy Andaz Apna Apna and some content-driven movies. And thus, some have high hopes for Santoshi's upcoming film. AR Rahman's music in the film is to watch out for. His take on Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram seems like a brilliant one.