Ravi Teja birthday special: 5 must-watch movies of Telugu star

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 26, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Telugu star Ravi Teja turned 55 today!

Roaring Ravi Teja is one of the highest-paid actors in the Tollywood industry and enjoys immense fan following across the globe. Popular for his high-budget action-comedy films, he made his acting debut in Karthavyam (1990), and has since appeared in more than 70 films. As he turned 55 on Thursday, we bring you the best movies by the actor that are a must-watch.

'Vikramarkudu' (2006)

The film Vikramarkudu tops the best-movies list of Teja. The action-drama, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured Anushka Shetty as the leading lady, and Prakash Raj and Vineet Kumar in critical roles. At the time of the release, it became the third highest-grossing Telugu film, with a run of 100 days in theaters. Rowdy Rathore was the Hindi remake of this film, featuring Akshay Kumar.

'Neninthe' (2008)

A Puri Jagannadh directorial, the film explores the journey of a struggling director and his moves to advance in his career. The film featured Teja and Siya Gautham in the lead roles. Despite performing average at the box office, it received various accolades including three Nandi Awards that recognize excellence in Telugu cinema. The Hindi title of the film is Ek Aur Vinashak.

'Kick' (2009)

Remember the Hindi version of this movie starring Salman Khan? Well, the action-packed film was originally made in Telugu starring Teja and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. It was widely praised by the audiences and was a commercial success at the box office. Helmed by Surender Reddy, the film was based on a story by Vakkantham Vamsi and was remade in several languages.

'Raja the Great' (2017)

Teja can easily be referred to as a mass entertainer, and his action-packed sequences distinguish him from the rest. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film was yet another blockbuster. It minted more than Rs. 50 crore (India nett) at the box office, and became one of Teja's highest-grossing films. The project marked the debut of Teja's son Mahadhan as a child artist.

'Disco Raja' (2020)

It's a good old gangster drama! A massive amount of melodrama, action sequences, use of cutting-edge technology, and some unresolved past issues make up the story of Disco Raja. Teja's two-toned performance was highly praised by audiences and it performed well at the box office. Helmed by Vi Anand, despite receiving negative reviews from critics, the movie became a commercial success. Thanks to Teja!