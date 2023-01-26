Entertainment

Republic Day 2023: 5 upcoming patriotic films you cannot miss

Republic Day 2023: 5 upcoming patriotic films you cannot miss

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 26, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Five upcoming patriotic films you cannot miss

India became a republic on January 26, 1950, and this year we celebrate the 74th Republic Day. Every year, we see a barrage of patriotic films in India, and 2023 will be no different. As we tune into Doordarshan to watch the Republic Day parade and chill at home with our family and dear ones, let's look at these exciting upcoming films of 2023.

'Sam Bahadur'

Meghna Gulzar's biopic on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023 and will be released on December 1. As per the teaser, Vicky Kaushal surely lives the character in reel life. After Raazi, fans are excited about Gulzar's next. This will be Kaushal's fourth patriotic film after Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Sardar Udham.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Amazon Prime Video recently released the teaser of the upcoming thriller drama based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. The film will be featuring Sara Ali Khan as Mehta and this film is about an unsung hero of our freedom struggle. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942 and is helmed by Kannan Iyer.

'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut is an actor known for her fiery opinions on social media and female-centric films. The Queen actor will be back as a fighter pilot in Tejas which is an ode to the Indian Air Force. The Sarvesh Mewara directorial is inspired by a real-life story and will finally see the light of day after several delays.

'Pippa'

This film created a buzz during its announcement but it died out soon after multiple delays. The Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur starrer is slated to release in 2023 and is bankrolled by Roy Kapur Films. It is based on the Battle of Garibpur, the eastern front of the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The name comes from the war's tank name PT-76.

'Tehran'

Lately, John Abraham has been doing a lot of patriotic (read: hyper-nationalistic) films. The actor will feature in a geo-political thriller named Tehran. The film will revolve around ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Not much has been revealed about the film, but given Abraham, this will have some great action sequences for sure. The movie is helmed by Arun Gopalan.