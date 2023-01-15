Entertainment

'Kantara' fame Sapthami Gowda joins Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 15, 2023, 01:31 pm 3 min read

The ensemble cast of Vivek Agnihotri's next directorial, The Vaccine War, is getting bigger and better with each passing day. After veteran actors Nana Patekar and Anupam Kher joined the multi-starrer, director Agnihotri has now confirmed that actor Sapthami Gowda—who shot to fame with Kantara—has come aboard the project as well. The multilingual drama is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Gowda garnered praise for her performance as a forest guard in the hugely successful Kantara, and The Vaccine War will now open further avenues for the Kannada actor.

Moreover, last year, Agnihotri helmed The Kashmir Files, which raked in over Rs. 337.23cr at the worldwide box office.

Now, it needs to be seen if The Vaccine War can replicate TKF's phenomenal success.

'The Vaccine War' will mark Gowda's Hindi debut

Agnihotri and Gowda confirmed the news on their respective social media handles. Gowda wrote, "I'm glad and excited to be a part of this project! Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity." Responding to this, Agnihotri tweeted, "Welcome Sapthami. Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts." To note, the film will mark the 26-year-old actor's debut in Hindi cinema.

The film is based on true events

While announcing the movie in November, Agnihotri tweeted the film is "an incredible true story of a war that you didn't know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values (sic)." He had also added this would mark the first time when a film will be released in 11 languages! Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal Arts will produce the movie.

Venture draws inspiration from book, revealed the producer-director

Speaking to Hindustan Times in November, Agnihotri revealed his vision for the film. "I've read the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) director general's book (Balram Bhargava's Going Viral- Making of COVAXIN: The Inside Story) that showcased how Indian scientists [mostly women] tirelessly made a COVID-19 vaccine," he had said. Agnihotri, thus, will be shedding light on this "unknown" story in The Vaccine War.

Will 'The Vaccine War' outshine 'Animal'?

The Vaccine War's way ahead might be slightly difficult since it will lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna-Anil Kapoor's gangster drama Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is slated for August 11, 2023, release, and though it won't be a direct clash, the box office prospects of both may be impacted. It will be interesting to see which film eventually emerges victorious.