Vin Diesel's 'Fast X': Returning cast, new members' looks unveiled

Feb 10, 2023

It's a Fast Family reunion time. On Thursday, Universal Pictures revealed the cast of Fast X, the penultimate installment in the Fast Saga, by dropping a teaser on social media. The teaser also signals that tickets are going on sale. The long-running franchise's final ride trailer will be out for fans on Friday, and the movie will hit theaters on May 19 worldwide.

The Fast & Furious films have evolved into a global action franchise since the first installment was released in 2001.

The idea was conceived by a magazine article about illegal street racing, and it has ballooned into one of the most successful franchises of all time, in terms of box office collections.

Teaser confirmed John Cena and Jason Statham's return

The theme, "It's all about familia," takes the center stage in the second last installment too, and the teaser gives a glimpse of the star cast. The 30-second long spot confirms that wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and British actor Jason Statham are returning for the sequel. The movie is written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Lin still being the producer of the project.

Meet the new members of the 'Fast X' family

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the last chapter will see some new members joining the film. This includes actors Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Alan Ritchson (Reacher). In addition to star and producer Vin Diesel (Dom Toretto), longtime cast members include Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Scott Eastwood.

Fast X is said to be a more grounded film, in comparison to the previous installment where people were shot into the stratosphere. This time, the makers have tried to keep the street-level feel of 2001's original The Fast & the Furious. Moreover, in this chapter, old friends will be resurrected, arch nemeses will return, and the true meaning of family will be tested!