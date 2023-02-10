Entertainment

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi marries director Abhishek Pathak: First pictures out!

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 10, 2023, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak got married on Thursday in Goa. Congratulations!

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and director Abhishek Pathak are now man and wife! After dating for a few years, the duo got married in a dreamy, beautiful wedding in Goa on November 9 (Thursday). On Friday, the couple shared a few glimpses of the ceremony on Instagram, and going by the pictures, it was nothing less than a fairytale wedding. Congratulations to the couple!

Couple's love 'blossomed' in Goa

In a joint post, the duo wrote, "You don't find love, it finds you. It's got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what's written in the stars. Last evening February 9, 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed." "This will forever be the most magical moment of our life!" the post added.

Check out all the photos here

Instagram post A post shared by shivaleekaoberoi on February 10, 2023 at 1:29 pm IST

Oberoi wore a bright red 'lehenga,' Pathak wore a 'sherwani'

In the photos, Pathak can be seen donning a cream-colored sherwani and a traditional pagdi (turban). Oberoi, on the other hand, made an exquisite bride in a bright red lehenga with heavy dark green jewelry, a sparkling red chooda set, and glittery golden kaleeras. Her dark henna and their green-white garlands caught our attention, too! Several celebrities left congratulatory messages on their post.

Cupid struck on the sets of 'Khuda Haafiz'

The duo reportedly met each other on the sets of Khuda Haafiz, which starred Oberoi as the female lead. Pathak produced the project. Shedding light on their relationship, Oberoi said last year, "It hasn't been very long since we started seeing each other, but when something feels right, it's right. We found ways to spend time together despite [last two years' restrictions]."

Snapshot of the couple's career profiles

Oberoi was last seen in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II—Agni Pariksha, starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead. She was also an assistant director on Kick. Director-producer Pathak, on the other hand, recently delivered a humungous blockbuster in the form of Drishyam 2, fronted by Ajay Devgn and Tabu. In recent interviews, Pathak has also hinted at the possibility of working on Drishyam 3 soon.