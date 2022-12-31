Entertainment

Confirmed! K-drama star Lee Jong-suk, singer IU are dating

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 31, 2022, 10:50 pm 2 min read

Lee Jong-suk and IU are dating, their agencies have confirmed (Photo credit: Twitter/@soompi)

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk and actor-singer IU, aka Lee Ji-eun, are dating, as per news outlet Dispatch. They have been in a relationship for a few months now, and Lee's agency HighZium Studio has also issued a statement regarding the same. Both celebrities enjoy a massive fan following globally and this news will certainly cheer up their fans.

Why does this story matter?

K-pop and K-dramas are the new hotcakes globally. South Korean stars are witnessing worldwide success, and their fan following is increasing day by day.

Such projects are quite entertaining and these celebrities enjoy massive popularity across the globe.

So, fans monitor every single move of their favorite stars, and the latest development will make fans more excited to root for them.

This is what HighZium Studio said

Lee and IU reportedly celebrated Christmas together in Nagoya, Japan, this year. In its statement confirming their relationship, his agency HighZium Studio said, "This is an official statement regarding the exclusive article [by Dispatch] about actor Lee Jong-suk. Actor Lee Jong-suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship."

IU's agency also confirmed relationship

IU's agency EDAM Entertainment released a statement too. It read, "IU and Lee Jong-suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for the warm reception of fans." As per Soompi, IU sang a celebratory song at Lee's younger brother's wedding earlier this year, whereas the actor personally invited IU's younger brother to join them on their Christmas vacation.

More about the celeb couple

The couple reportedly met at the South Korean music show Inkigayo around a decade ago, but started dating only four months back. Earlier, they were spotted together on various occasions, and their photos and airport looks have gone viral on social media too. As per Hindustan Times, Lee also indirectly mentioned IU in his award acceptance speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards.