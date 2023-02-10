Entertainment

'Farzi' and 'The Family Man': Raj-DK's spy universe in development

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 10, 2023, 01:53 pm 2 min read

'The Family Man' and 'Farzi' are likely to have a crossover in the future. Both the shows are backed by Amazon Prime Video

It's the season of cinematic universes in Indian showbiz! After Yash Raj Films's spy universe and Rohit Shetty's ever-expanding cop universe, now, there is another universe on the cards. Popular director duo Raj & DK, whose recent crime thriller series Farzi landed on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, are planning a crossover of Farzi with their breakthrough series The Family Man. Exciting, isn't it?

Why does this story matter?

Apart from The Family Man, Raj & DK are known for 99, Go Goa Gone, and Shor In the City.

The common denominator across all their projects is zany humor, stylish action sequences, and pulsating performances.

Moreover, since the aforementioned universes have been successful in minting money and are extremely popular, Raj & DK's new spy universe is expected to join this illustrious list.

'The makers have attempted a crossover of the two series'

A source spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the upcoming universe. "The talented director duo has created their Spy Universe. Their latest show, Farzi, is from the same universe as Manoj Bajpayee's much-loved series, The Family Man. In fact, they have also attempted a crossover of the two series. Viewers will get to experience it in Farzi and are surely going to lap it up."

This 'The Family Man' character also appears in 'Farzi'

How will this spy universe shape up overall OTT content? The source further added, "We have seen many cinematic universes. Raj and DK's Spy Universe is the first such digital universe, especially for [Indian OTT]. It also opens up plenty of opportunities for the writers and makers as both shows have interesting characters." Interestingly, Chellam Sir—a character from The Family Man—also appears in Farzi.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the common character across the two shows

Take a quick look at what 'Farzi' is all about

Farzi marks Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's debut OTT outing. It also stars Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna. Kapoor plays a money-minded young man who can go to any lengths to turn his destiny on its head. Interestingly, Farzi was originally planned as a film but was later restructured to suit the OTT mode. Here's what early Twitter reviews and reactions say.