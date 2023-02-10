Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's 'Farzi': Twitter reviews and reactions out

Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's 'Farzi': Twitter reviews and reactions out

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 10, 2023, 11:03 am 2 min read

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's crime thriller series 'Farzi' is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's debut collaboration and their first OTT outing Farzi was released on Amazon Prime Video late at night on Thursday. The show spans eight episodes, with each episode clocking in about an hour. It has been created by The Family Man fame Raj & DK and co-stars Raashii Khanna and Kay Kay Menon. Here's what Twitter thought of Farzi.

But first, what is 'Farzi' all about? Learn more

In the crime-thriller series Farzi, Kapoor plays a money-minded young man who can go to any lengths to turn his destiny on its head and become rich overnight. Interestingly, Farzi was originally planned as a film but was later restructured to suit the OTT mode. The directors had planned to execute the film back in 2014, but for some reason, it couldn't take off.

Performances seem to have taken the cake already

Viewers who have binged the series have showered adulations on the strong performances turned in by all the cast members, particularly Sethupathi and Kapoor. A Twitter user wrote about Kapoor, "He is terrific in the role of Sunny and his performance will take you to the vibes of his role in Kaminey and Badmaash Company." Several people have also praised actor Bhuvan Arora's performance.

BGM, action sequences, humor have left the audience mighty impressed

Other aspects haven't gone unnoticed by the viewers either. The show's intrigue and suspense value, drama, background score, subtle humor, stylish action, and cat-and-mouse chases have also drawn everyone's attention. "The dialogue delivery and flow [of the characters] is so natural," said one, while another tweeted, "Casting Amol Palekar was the right decision. So glad he is in the show!"

Could the show have been even better?

While most of the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, the Amazon Prime Video offering has received some criticism, too. Some viewers have called the episodes "way too long" and pointed out that "there are multiple lags in between" while others said that despite the performances, the show feels like a "bore" because "we have already seen all this stuff already in other OTT shows."