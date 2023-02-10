Entertainment

SRK-Kajol's 'DDLJ' now playing in a theater near you!

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 10, 2023, 10:40 am 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' has been rereleased in a total of 37 cities across India

Yes, you read that right. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) has been rereleased in the theaters on Friday (February 10). With Valentine's Day around the corner, the makers of the '90's superhit film decided to make the audience "fall in love again." Wondering which cities are playing the film in cinema halls? We got you covered!

Why does this story matter?

In the history of Indian cinema, DDLJ is the longest-running film ever. Starring the hit jodi of Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol), the film is a favorite of all hardcore romantics, to date.

Also featuring Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Kaushik, Parmeet Sethi, and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles, DDLJ continues to rule the hearts of the fans even today.

Valentine's Week will get extra special

The film has hit the theaters once again ahead of Valentine's Day which is celebrated every year on February 14. Per Rohan Malhotra, vice-president (distribution), Yash Raj Films, DDLJ has been rereleased keeping the demand of fans in mind. "We are constantly requested by the audience and fans, through the year, for a wider showcasing of the film," he reportedly said.

Double 'dhamaka' for SRK fans

With Pathaan already running in the theaters and smashing box office records every day, the rerelease of DDLJ is nothing less than a double treat for all the SRK fans. Along with his latest film, his fans can now watch the movie that truly made him Bollywood's King of Romance and also soak in the charm of Yash Chopra's '90s romance.

Check out cities that are showcasing special 'DDLJ' shows

DDLJ has been rereleased in cinema halls only for a period of 10 days, starting Friday. It will be screened in a total of 37 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Indore, Vadodara, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Surat, Faridabad, Noida, Dehradun, Guwahati, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum, and many others. So, what are you waiting for? Go book your tickets!