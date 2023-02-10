Entertainment

Valentine's Week: 6 movies featuring enemies-to-lovers trope

Feb 10, 2023

6 movies where enemies turned into lovers

Love has many forms! It doesn't always come in a flower bouquet, with assorted chocolates from a secret admirer, but sometimes, it takes the form of snarky comebacks, quick-witted jibes, and miscommunications before turning into a sweet affair. With "hate at first sight" a common thread, we bring to you six movies in which enemies turned into lovers to give an entertaining viewing experience.

'Moonstruck' (1987)

Touted as one of the most iconic love-hate relationship films of all time, Moonstruck featured Cher as Loretta who is engaged to Ronny's (Nicolas Cage) brother, Johny (Danny Aiello). But, as it turns out, it is Ronny who "drives her crazy," and they can't be apart despite getting at each other's throats. Their undeniable love will make you swoon.

'Clueless' (1995)

Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and her ex-stepbrother Josh (Paul Rudd) are arch nemeses. The girl thinks he is a noisy freeloader, while the boy thinks that she is superficial. As their paths intermingle, their rivalry slowly transforms and they start to see the good in one another, but obviously refuse to admit it. From totally "clueless" to totally in love, this classic is a must-watch!

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

The film shows how two characters can use each other as perfect targets to get ahead in their respective careers. Andy Anderson (Kate Hudson) is tasked with making her new lover wish "he was dead," while Benjamin Berry (Matthew McConaughey) is given the task to make her "fall in love" with him. This leads to confusion, hurt feelings, and an undeniably beautiful love story!

'Pride and Prejudice' (2005)

Based on the classic novel by Jane Austen, this film is the prime example of how two characters make the shift from hating each other, to not being able to live without one other. As a viewer, one would feel that they are never going to accept each other because they both possess too much pride, but in the end, they acknowledge their feelings.

'The Proposal' (2009)

The heartwarming proposal comes at the end of the film, but the whole movie is every bit entertaining. The story follows a stern boss Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) who risks getting deported. In return for giving a promotion, she thus asks her secretary Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) to act as her fiancé. What follows next is chaos and a lovely rollercoaster ride!

'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

David O Russell's film received eight nods at the Academy Awards, while Jennifer Lawrence won the Best Actress award. A unique take on relationships, Tiffany, played by Lawrence, reaches out to Pat (Bradley Cooper) to help reconnect with his wife, on the condition that he'll be her partner in a dance contest. Adorably enough, the characters spend most of their time engaging in disagreements.