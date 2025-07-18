Details of the settlement have not been made public

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta shareholders settle $8B Facebook privacy lawsuit

Mark Zuckerberg and other current and former executives of Meta Platforms have settled an $8 billion lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by a group of Meta shareholders over alleged damages caused by the executives' role in repeated violations of Facebook users' privacy. The case stemmed from the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2016, where data from millions of Facebook users was harvested by the now-defunct political consulting firm. However, details of the settlement have not been made public yet.