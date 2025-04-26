How to create personalized avatar on Facebook app for Android
What's the story
Creating a personalized avatar on Facebook through an Android device can be an interesting and fun way to express yourself.
The feature lets users create cartoon-like characters that look like them, which can be used for comments, stories, and more.
The whole thing is pretty simple and anyone with an Android smartphone can do it.
Here's how you can create your own avatar on Facebook.
Getting started
Accessing the Avatar feature
To start creating your avatar, open the Facebook app on your Android device.
Then, head over to the menu by tapping the three horizontal lines on the top-right corner of your screen.
Scroll down and look for "Avatars" under "See More." Tap it to begin designing your character.
Personalization options
Customizing your avatar's appearance
Once you've got the avatar creation tool open, you'll have plenty of customization options at your disposal.
You can pick from various skin tones, hairstyles, facial features, and outfits.
Take your time exploring these options so that your avatar looks just like you or how you would want it to be.
Finalizing design
Saving and using your avatar
After customizing every aspect of your avatar's appearance, tap "Done" at the top-right corner of the screen.
Your new avatar will be saved automatically within Facebook's system.
You can now use it in comments by selecting the smiley face icon while typing a comment or message.