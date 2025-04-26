LlamaCon 2025—When and how to watch Meta's first AI conference
What's the story
Meta will host its first-ever generative AI developer conference, LlamaCon, on April 29.
The event will be completely virtual and can be attended through the Meta for Developers Facebook page.
This is a departure from previous years when Meta's open-source Llama AI model was a part of its Connect conferences.
Event details
Keynote speakers and agenda
The conference kicks off at 1:00pm ET, which translates to 10:30pm IST on April 29.
Anyone interested in Meta's AI innovations can tune in online without needing a ticket.
The keynote, by Meta's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox and others, will address advancements in the company's open-source AI community, updates on the Llama collection of models and tools, and previews of upcoming AI features.
Conversations
Fireside chat with Mark Zuckerberg
Following the keynote, a fireside chat between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi is scheduled for 1:45pm ET (11:15pm IST).
Later in the evening, at 7:00pm ET (4:30am IST, April 30), Zuckerberg will join Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for a conversation about the future of open-source AI, developer ecosystems, and potential collaboration between the two tech giants.
New releases
What to expect from LlamaCon
Historically, Meta hasn't waited for a conference to announce updates to Meta AI or the Llama model.
For example, earlier this month, the company launched its new Llama 4 family of models, which are known for their proficiency in image understanding and document parsing.
However, details about new models or products specifically planned for release at LlamaCon remain unclear.