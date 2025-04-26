How to use ChatGPT for restoring old photos
What's the story
A new trend is taking over the internet, with people using ChatGPT revive and colorize vintage photos.
Although the technique was initially met with skepticism on Reddit, it has been successful after getting useful tips from other users on Instagram and other platforms.
The AI tool doesn't actually restore the image but creates a modernized version of it, much like an art forager's work.
Instructions
Prompt for restoration
The images generated by ChatGPT are in color and have better resolution, with some details reimagined.
But it is important to understand that the process is not about enhancing the actual photo but recreating it.
The prompt you can use is: "Upscale and colorize this photo while keeping it faithful to the time period. Do not change the arrangement, expressions, background, or attire. Only add period-accurate color and details. The new photo should overlay the original exactly."
Tests
Real-life examples of AI restoration
TechRadar tested this technique on public domain photos from the Library of Congress.
One example showed President Theodore Roosevelt in a writing session at his desk, with fine details and colors visible after using an AI tool prompted by ChatGPT.
However, not all details were accurate, as some elements like chair arm shape or hand positions were incorrect in the restored version.
Results
AI restoration on a bicycle delivery boy
Another test involved a bicycle delivery boy whose restored version looked eerily similar to the original.
However, some inaccuracies were noted, such as the colorized version showing a hardwood floor instead of puddles on a clearly filthy street.
Despite these errors, elements like the building sign behind the bicyclist and the crowd in the background were vividly captured by ChatGPT.